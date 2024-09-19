Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,230,000 after purchasing an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,908,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,792,000 after purchasing an additional 413,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.44.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $69.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.68. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $1,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,442,089 shares in the company, valued at $174,665,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total transaction of $1,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,442,089 shares in the company, valued at $174,665,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

