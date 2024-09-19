Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.32 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after buying an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $125,319,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $231.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.56. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

