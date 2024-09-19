Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Welltower by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,236,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,731,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,064 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,930,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,748,369,000 after buying an additional 5,173,079 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,917,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after acquiring an additional 849,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,905,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $127.66 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 157.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.22.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

