Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,502 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

