Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 784,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

