Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,860 shares of company stock worth $8,333,834 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

