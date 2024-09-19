Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Reduces Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $161.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

