Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,193 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Copart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 61,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Copart by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

