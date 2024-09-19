Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,064 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

EMR stock opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

