ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.48

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €4.48 ($4.98) and traded as low as €4.00 ($4.44). ElringKlinger shares last traded at €4.32 ($4.79), with a volume of 112,906 shares changing hands.
ElringKlinger Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $278.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.39.
ElringKlinger Company Profile
ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ElringKlinger
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.