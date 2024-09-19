ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.48

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €4.48 ($4.98) and traded as low as €4.00 ($4.44). ElringKlinger shares last traded at €4.32 ($4.79), with a volume of 112,906 shares changing hands.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $278.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.39.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

