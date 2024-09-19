Emblem (CVE:EMC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.88

Shares of Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.88. Emblem shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 597,714 shares traded.

Emblem Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a market cap of $245.45 million and a P/E ratio of -9.89.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

