Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 189,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 124,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The stock has a market cap of $956.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 0.25%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 280,744 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 21.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

