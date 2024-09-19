Emmerson (LON:EML) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.10

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01), with a volume of 1692640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

Emmerson Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of £12.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.94.

About Emmerson

(Get Free Report)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.