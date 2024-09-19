Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.37 and last traded at $23.70. 48,279 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 75,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.59.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDN. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

