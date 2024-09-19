Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 394,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 522,741 shares.The stock last traded at $27.00 and had previously closed at $28.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.01.

Get Endava alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Endava

Endava Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Endava by 2,113.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the first quarter worth $832,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.