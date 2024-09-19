Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.66

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 3184759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

