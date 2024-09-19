Endeavor Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 28,256 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 990% compared to the typical volume of 2,592 put options.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,647. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

