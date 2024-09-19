Endeavor Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 28,256 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 990% compared to the typical volume of 2,592 put options.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,647. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.