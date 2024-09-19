Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 56,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 54,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Endurance Gold Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

