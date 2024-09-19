Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 146,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 521,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Enel Chile Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 61.15% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 170,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

