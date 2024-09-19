ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Shares Down 12.5%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.70 and last traded at C$9.70. Approximately 566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.08.

ENEOS Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.87.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.31 billion during the quarter.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

