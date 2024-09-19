Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $34.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $5,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 14,545.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 105,622 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Energizer by 220.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $29.19 on Monday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

