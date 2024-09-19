Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.38.

Energizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.19 on Monday. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 307.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

