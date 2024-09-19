Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.25. 3,090,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,308,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,715 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Energy Transfer by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,867,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,378,000 after buying an additional 2,088,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,600,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

