Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.20

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 65399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.80.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 2.63%.

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $73,451.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.