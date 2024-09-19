ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.25 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 9,826.93% and a negative net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

