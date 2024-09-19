Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading Up 8.3%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.56. Approximately 154,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 249,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $269,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,077,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,242,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $269,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,077,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,242,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $95,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,112. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

