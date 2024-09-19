Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the August 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.7 %

ESGRO stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 948 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,165. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

