Entain (LON:ENT) PT Raised to GBX 1,030 at Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,020 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.61) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($15.06) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,124.83 ($14.86).
Get Our Latest Analysis on Entain
Entain Trading Down 0.5 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £2,612,152.90 ($3,450,664.33). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Entain
Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.
Featured Articles
