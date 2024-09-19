Entain (LON:ENT) PT Raised to GBX 1,030 at Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,020 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.61) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($15.06) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,124.83 ($14.86).

LON ENT opened at GBX 736.20 ($9.73) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,150.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 498.50 ($6.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,119 ($14.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 632.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 705.99.

In other news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £2,612,152.90 ($3,450,664.33). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

