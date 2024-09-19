Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Sells £2,612,152.90 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 369,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 707 ($9.34), for a total value of £2,612,152.90 ($3,450,664.33).

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Ricky Sandler bought 555,333 shares of Entain stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,220,931.40 ($4,254,863.14).

Entain Stock Down 0.5 %

Entain stock opened at GBX 736.20 ($9.73) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 632.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 705.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96. The firm has a market cap of £4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,150.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. Entain Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 498.50 ($6.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,119 ($14.78).

Entain Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. Entain’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,968.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($15.06) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Entain from GBX 1,020 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,124.83 ($14.86).

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

