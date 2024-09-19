Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,900 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 1,487,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 151.7 days.
Entain Price Performance
Shares of GMVHF opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Entain has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
About Entain
