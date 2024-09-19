Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $146.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.40.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $110.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $1,416,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $1,452,000.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.