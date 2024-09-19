Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.76

Shares of Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 85734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

E has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Acumen Capital set a C$2.00 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 price objective on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of C$113.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.23.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

