Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. Envela shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 45,833 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.24.
Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Envela had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.
