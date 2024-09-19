Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. Envela shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 45,833 shares traded.

Envela Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Envela had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

About Envela

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Envela by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Envela by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Envela in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envela during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 8.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.