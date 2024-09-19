Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,877 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 888,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $57,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBCA. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

BATS BBCA opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.69.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

