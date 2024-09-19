Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,010,723 Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010,723 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 10.09% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $58,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,537,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,537,000 after buying an additional 335,540 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,055,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 88.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSC opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $618.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $52.86.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0991 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.