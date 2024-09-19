Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,514 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $65,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,319,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $8,301,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $205.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.51 and its 200 day moving average is $224.67. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.41. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Mizuho assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

