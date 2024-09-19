Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 76,347 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 672,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,347 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $65,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL opened at $99.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $71.94 and a 1-year high of $101.02.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

