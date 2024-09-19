Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $49,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $320.03 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.54 and a 52-week high of $324.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.20.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

