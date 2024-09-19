Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $54.37 Million Holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,638 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 19.03% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $54,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LCTD stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $300.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.80. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $47.94.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

