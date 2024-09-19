Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $57.61 Million Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,035,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $57,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

