Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $60.58 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,816 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $60,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IHI opened at $58.83 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.57.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

