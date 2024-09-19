Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.89% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $63,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,813,000 after acquiring an additional 63,746 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 385.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 222,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 176,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

FALN opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

