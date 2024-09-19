Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.57% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $51,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 124,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,178 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $65.31.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

