Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,254,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $58,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 43,737 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 886,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after acquiring an additional 77,279 shares during the period. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,186,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after acquiring an additional 282,942 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.69 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.