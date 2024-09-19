Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Digital Realty Trust worth $59,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.12 and a 200 day moving average of $147.23. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

