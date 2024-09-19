Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,954 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $60,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 27.1% during the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $254.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $257.36. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

