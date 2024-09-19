Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Up 4.9%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.70. 68,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 464,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Enviri Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $826.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $14,968,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

