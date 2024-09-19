Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Up 4.9%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.70. 68,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 464,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Enviri Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $826.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviri
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- What’s Next After FOMC’s Aggressive Interest Rate Cuts?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Verizon Stock: 5G Boom and Robust Dividend Yield at Play
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Stocks with Upgraded Ratings: Analysts Predict More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.