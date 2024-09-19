enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 4.1%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 70,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 90,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
enVVeno Medical Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.22.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
enVVeno Medical Company Profile
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
