enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 4.1%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 70,698 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 90,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

enVVeno Medical Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Get enVVeno Medical alerts:

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in enVVeno Medical by 933.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 35,012 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of enVVeno Medical by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 653,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of enVVeno Medical in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enVVeno Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enVVeno Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.