EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading 19.7% Higher

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) traded up 19.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. 1,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

