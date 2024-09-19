ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Holdings Cut by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. ePlus makes up approximately 7.1% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC owned about 3.59% of ePlus worth $71,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 1,247.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 1,236.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,907.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $96.66 on Thursday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

